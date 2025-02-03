UN condemns strikes on civilians in Sudan

Khartoum [Sudan], February 3 : The United Nations has condemned recent strikes on civilians in Sudan, which resulted in a large number of deaths. The attacks occurred amid the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a statement issued on Sunday, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami condemned the strike on the Sabreen market and attacks on several residential neighbourhoods in Omdurman, Khartoum State in which she said that over 60 people have been killed and more than 150 are reported injured.

"These attacks constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law. The perpetrators of these grave offences must be held accountable," Nkweta-Salami said.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian areas represents a blatant disregard for human life and the most basic principles of the laws of war. Such atrocities must cease immediately. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all the affected families," she added.

She also deplored the reported killing of scores of civilians in attacks in Al Obeid and Um Rawaba in North Kordofan State, as well as North Darfur and South Darfur states, between 30 January and 1 February 2025.

According to AL Jazeera, the Sudan Health Ministry has claimed that RPF conducted artillery shelling in Sabreen Market.

Khalid al-Aleisir, minister of culture and government spokesperson, condemned the attack and said that many women and children were among the dead. "This criminal act adds to the bloody record of this militia," he said in a statement. "It constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law."

The conflict between RPF and the Sudanese army erupted in April 2023, as an aftermath of the Army coup in 2021.

