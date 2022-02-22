UN considers Russian recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions inconsistent With UN Charter

Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and is inconsistent with the principles of the UN Charter, according to a comment by the UN Secretary General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"The Secretary-General is greatly concerned by the decision by the Russian Federation related to the status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. He calls for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, in accordance with the Minsk Agreements, as endorsed by the Security Council in resolution 2202 (2015)," Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General considers the decision of the Russian Federation to be a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. The United Nations, in line with the relevant General Assembly resolutions, remains fully supportive of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders," he said.

According to the statement, the UN Secretary-General urged all relevant actors to focus their efforts on ensuring an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, preventing any actions and statements that may further escalate the dangerous situation in and around Ukraine and prioritizing diplomacy. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

