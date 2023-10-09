UN envoy in touch with US, EU and other Middle East countries to discuss Israel, Gaza situation

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 9 : United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland is in contact with the United States, European Union, Qatar, Egypt and Lebanon to discuss the ongoing situation in Israel and Gaza.

In a post shared on X, the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process stated, "@TWennesland is in close contact w/ the US, EU, Qatar, Egypt & Lebanon to discuss the ongoing war in #Israel & #Gaza. Priority now is to avoid further loss of civilian life & deliver much needed humanitarian aid to the Strip. UN remains actively engaged to advance these efforts."

His statement comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel on Saturday morning after Hamas launched an attack.

The death toll in Israel since Hamas began its attack has surpassed 700 people, according to officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media outlets. Israeli forces continue to battle with Hamas terrorists as they clear out communities along the border.

According to the Israel Health Ministry, more than 2,243 people have been injured and brought to hospitals in Israel amid the ongoing situation, The Times of Israel reported.

The Health Ministry said that 22 of them are in critical condition, 343 in serious condition, 439 in moderate condition, 1,093 in mild condition, 50 being treated for severe anxiety, and 187 being treated by medical officials, according to The Times of Israel report.

Earlier, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' stated that the death toll in Israel has jumped to 600.

On its official account on X, managed by Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Digital Diplomacy team, Israel stated, "We are devastated to report that the death toll in Israel has risen to 600. We are doing everything we can to treat the injured and prevent additional casualties. The Hamas terrorists responsible for this atrocity will pay a heavy price. We will continue to share updates here."

The security cabinet approved the "war situation" and taking the "significant military steps according to the Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government," Israel Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

According to the Israel PM's Office, the war was forced on Israel in a "terrorist assault from the Gaza strip" which started at 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

In a post shared on X, Israel PM's Office stated, "Last night, the Security Cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps, as per Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government."

"The war that was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip began at 06:00 yesterday (Saturday, 7 October 2023)," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari called the Hamas attack a "war crime" and asserted that whoever took part "will pay the price."

In a video statement posted by Israel Defense Forces on X, Hagari said, "Hamas brutal attack is a war crime. Taking women and children captive violates international law and goes against Islam. Whoever took part will pay the price. The war is difficult and challenging days lie ahead. The IDF is strong and will use every bit of its strength and power."

