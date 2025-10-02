UN event in Geneva marks Gandhi's birth anniversary, calls for non-violence education

Geneva [Switzerland], October 2 : A special side event was held at the United Nations in Geneva on Thursday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, focusing on education as a tool to prevent human rights abuses through the principles of non-violence.

The event, titled "Celebration of International Day of Non-Violence: Preventing Human Rights Abuses and Violations Through Education on the Principles of Non-Violence," was organised by RADDHO, Interfaith International, Brahma Kumaris and other NGOs. Diplomats, civil society representatives and international observers attended the gathering.

The UN General Assembly first proclaimed October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence through resolution A/RES/61/271 on June 15, 2007, to spread Gandhi's message of peace, tolerance and dialogue. A short film highlighting Gandhi's life and principles was also showcased during the Geneva event.

Clara Manuela da Luz Delgado Jesus, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Cabo Verde, described the day as "an opportunity to solve conflicts using peaceful means, including education and dialogue."

Sultan Chouzour, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Comoros, stressed that non-violent education must be linked to social justice, the rule of law and the fight against discrimination. He also warned against the dangers of misinformation on social media, calling for professional ethics in information dissemination.

Paul Empole Losoko Efambe, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Democratic Republic of Congo, underlined respect, understanding and acceptance as pillars of non-violence, adding, "We should invest in education and not promote violence and war."

He further said, "We are prevailing violence instead of the non-violence principle. So we have to come back to the principle of the Charter of the United Nations... As a united nation, as a community, an international community, to be together and to fight against violence. And to privilege the non-violence principle as tested by the United Nations Charter."

Highlighting the global challenges, he continued, "There are many conflicts going on in the world... violence brings another violence. We have to come back to the dialogue. We have to come back to talk together. And we have to come back to the principle of non-violence. It's going to solve many things."

He also emphasised the importance of investing in peace.

"Investing in violence, investing in conflict is more expensive than investing in peace, education. And for that we need to go back to the school. Education from families, education from school, education from leaders at the church. Everywhere they give education to our future. Our future, I'm talking about the Youth. The Youth is our future. We have to educate them to the Non-Violence principle," he said.

Linking violence and human rights violations, Efambe stressed, "When you're bringing violence, you're bringing human rights violations. They are going all the way together. So when you violate the human rights, there is international justice... We have to fight impunity to fight also the violence that is going to come together."

David Puyana, Ambassador and Permanent Observer of the United Nations University of Peace, reminded participants that the UN rests on three pillars: peace and security, human rights, and development.

Michel Reymond, Vice President of the Universal Peace Federation, echoed Gandhi's legacy, saying, "Peace is not merely a goal, but a path - and we are working with this goal in many countries."

Biro Diawara, Representative of RADDHO and Interfaith International, also underlined the importance of the day.

He said, "Since the adoption of the resolution by General Assembly in 15 June 2007, we started to initiate from our organisation Interfaith International the celebration of International Day... Mahatma Gandhi's birthday is the same International Day of Non-Violence. The message is to promoting education, primary school on the principal of Non-Violence, to promoting Mahatma Gandhi philosophy."

Calling Gandhi a universal symbol, Diawara added, "God created him, he born in India, but his spirit is universal. Mahatma Gandhi is a patrimony of world universal values. And all nations, people, he inspired."

The commemoration highlighted the continued global relevance of Gandhi's vision of non-violence as both a moral principle and a practical strategy for building lasting peace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor