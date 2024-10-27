UN expresses shock at horrifying death, injury, destruction levels in northern Gaza

New York [US], October 27 (ANI/WAM): Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, expressed "shock" at the "horrifying levels of death, injury, and destruction" in northern Gaza.

He stated civilians are trapped under rubble, patients and the injured are being denied life-saving medical care, and families are left without food or shelter, adding that United Nations reports confirm family separations and multiple detentions.

In an official statement today, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, highlighted the "unbearable plight" of Palestinian civilians in North Gaza, noting that in recent weeks, hundreds of people have been killed, while over 60,000 have been forced to flee, many fearing they may never return.

The statement further spotlighted Israel's continued refusal to permit essential humanitarian aid, including food, water, and shelter, into Gaza, barring minimal exceptions. This has left countless lives at risk.

The vaccination campaign against polio has also been delayed, endangering thousands of children.

The UN Secretary-General warned that the "devastation and deprivation resulting from Israel's military operations in North Gaza - especially around Jabalya, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun - are making the conditions of life untenable for the Palestinian population there."

Guterres condemned the disregard for international humanitarian law requirements in this conflict, reiterating that all parties must prioritise the protection of civilians, humanitarian workers and first responders, whose essential work must be facilitated and protected, not impeded and jeopardised.

"In the name of humanity," Guterres pleaded repeating his calls for an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and accountability for crimes under international law. (ANI/WAM)

