UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang arrives in New Delhi for four-day visit

New Delhi [India], February 4 : United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Philemon Yang arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a four-day visit to India at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The visit is expected to focus on key multilateral and regional issues, with discussions between EAM Jaishankar and Yang scheduled to address matters of mutual interest. Yang will also call on President Droupadi Murmu, further strengthening India's ties with the United Nations.

Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying: "Warm welcome to Mr Philemon Yang to India. An opportunity to enhance India-UN engagement in the lead up to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations."

Yang, who assumed office as UNGA President on September 10, is also scheduled to travel to Bengaluru. There, he will visit Infosys and the Indian Institute of Science, where he will have the opportunity to interact with experts on India's innovations in various fields such as sustainability, digital public infrastructures, and more, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Under Yang's leadership, the United Nations adopted "A Pact for the Future," a vision document aimed at realising "multilateral solutions for a better tomorrow." Yang, who previously served as Cameroon's Prime Minister, has been a vocal advocate for global unity, peace, and human dignity. He also praised India's role in advancing the interests of the Global South during his meeting with Jaishankar.

In September 2024, Jaishankar met with Yang in New York, where the External Affairs Minister assured Yang of India's full support to his vision of "Unity in Diversity, Peace, Human Sustainability and Dignity for everyone everywhere."

Yang, in turn, shared his thoughts on their meeting, stating, "I had the pleasure to receive India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today. We discussed the priorities and key issues for UNGA79, and building on the outcomes of the Summit of the Future. I also appreciated India's role in advancing the interests of the Global South."

During his visit, Yang will continue to engage with Indian leaders on global issues and strengthen the partnership between India and the United Nations, with a focus on promoting peace, development, and sustainability worldwide.

