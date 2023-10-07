UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for "immediate stop" to violence in Israel

Geneva [Switzerland], October 7 : Expressing 'deep concerns' over Hamas attacks on Israel, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has called for an "immediate stop" to the ongoing violence in Israel.

This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Saturday morning.

"I am shocked and appalled at reports this morning that hundreds, possibly thousands, of indiscriminate rockets have been fired by Palestinian armed groups towards Israel, and that at least 22 Israelis have been killed and hundreds injured. I am also deeply concerned at reports that Israeli civilians have been taken hostage," Turk said in a statement.

He added, "This attack is having a horrific impact on Israeli civilians. Civilians must never be the target of attack. I note also that Israeli forces have responded with air strikes into the densely populated Gaza Strip, reportedly killing at least five people. I call on them to take all precautions to avoid civilian casualties there".

Meanwhile, Dennis Francis, the President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly has also condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"I strongly condemn the attack by Hamas militants against Israel, which killed & injured hundreds of innocent civilians. My deepest condolences to the families & relatives of the victims. I urge all parties to refrain from further violence & to seek an immediate path to peace," Francis posted on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the latest updates, at least 100 people have been killed and over 900 people are injured, The Times of Israel reported, according to The Times of Israel.

The UN High Commissioner further appealed all sides and key countries in the region to de-escalate and avoid further bloodshed.

"I call for an immediate stop to the violence, and appeal to all sides and key countries in the region to de-escalate to avoid further bloodshed," he stated.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a strongly worded response, stressed that the country's focus is on restoring security and to exact an "immense price from the enemy".

Addressing the Security Cabinet meeting in Israel, Netanyahu further called on the citizens to unite for "victory" in the war.

"Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked. The second objective, at the same time, is to exact an immense price from the enemy, within the Gaza Strip as well. The third objective is to reinforce other fronts so that nobody should mistakenly join this war," Netanyahu said at the meeting.

He added, "We are at war. In war, one needs to be level-headed. I call on all citizens of Israel to unite in order to achieve our highest goal, victory in the war".

Israel has already declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza. The Israel Defence Forces launched operation 'Iron Swords' in response to Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, the Times of Israel reported. IDF is striking Hamas targets in Gaza.

