UN Human Rights Commissioner calls for reforms in China amidst human rights concerns in Xinjiang

Geneva [Switzerland], June 18 : The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, highlighted the ongoing human rights challenges in China, stressing on the increasing concerns in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region.

The commissioner while delivering a pointed address today at the opening of the 56th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, underscored his office's continued engagement with Chinese authorities on various human rights issues, prominently citing concerns over the situation in Xinjiang.

He further disclosed that his office recently held discussions in Beijing regarding problematic aspects of China's counterterrorism and criminal laws, as well as the application of national security laws in Hong Kong SAR.

"My Office recently visited Beijing to discuss, among other things, problematic provisions in China's counterterrorism and criminal laws, as well as the application of national security laws in Hong Kong SAR", Turk said in his opening statement.

In a firm stance against recent actions by Chinese authorities, Turk condemned the severe sentencing of women's rights and labour activists for what he termed as the exercise of their fundamental human rights.

He urged Chinese authorities to release all arbitrarily detained individuals, ensure families have access to information, and initiate legal reforms.

Despite acknowledging ongoing dialogue with Chinese authorities, Turk emphasized the need for tangible improvements across all human rights domains in China.

He expressed hope that constructive engagement would lead to substantive changes beneficial to human rights in the region.

The Commissioner's remarks come amid international scrutiny of China's human rights record, particularly concerning policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, which have drawn widespread criticism and calls for accountability from global human rights organizations.

The session of the Human Rights Council is expected to address a range of global human rights issues over the coming weeks, with China's policies and practices likely to remain a focal point of debate and concern.

