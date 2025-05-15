UN mission expresses concern after base in Lebanon hit by Israeli gunfire

Beirut, May 15 The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has expressed concern after one of its sites in southeastern Lebanon was struck by Israeli gunshots.

In a statement sent to Xinhua news agency on Wednesday, the UNIFIL expressed concern over the recent hostile actions taken by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) against its personnel and assets near the Blue Line, including an incident on Tuesday in which Israeli fire hit the vicinity of a UNIFIL position south of Kfarchouba village.

"In the incident, which occurred at around 7:20 p.m. local time yesterday, peacekeepers observed two shots fired from south of the Blue Line, one of which struck a UNIFIL base," said the statement.

"This marks the first time a UNIFIL position has been directly hit since a ceasefire agreement came into effect on November 27, 2024," it added.

UNIFIL has also reported observing at least four additional incidents involving the IDF firing near its positions along the Blue Line in recent days, Xinhua news agency reported.

UNIFIL was established in 1978 following the first Israeli invasion of Lebanon to confirm the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and to assist the Lebanese government in reestablishing authority over the area.

In a latest round of cross-border hostilities, Lebanon has witnessed fierce clashes between Hezbollah and Israel since October 2023 following the conflict in Gaza.

A truce, mediated by the US and France, has largely held since late November last year, though sporadic flare-ups have continued.

In violation of the truce, the Israeli military continues to hold several strategically important positions in southern Lebanon and launch occasional strikes, claiming they were targeting "Hezbollah threats".

Amid the challenges, the Lebanese Army, as per the truce deal, is advancing its deployment in the south and along the border to assume security responsibilities and prevent the presence of militants and weapons.

On Wednesday, the Lebanese Defence Ministry, the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, and the UN Development Programme in Lebanon signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding to rally and coordinate international support for the Lebanese Army, which is expected to reinforce the ongoing partnership between the Lebanese Army and the UN.

