'UN mission trying to negotiate with Taliban for reopening girls' schools'

Kabul, July 23 Fiona Frazer, chief of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), has said that they were trying to negotiate with the Taliban government to reopen schools for girl students from classes 6-12 which have remained closed since Kabul's fall last August.

Speaking to TOLO News, Frazer said: "I think that we need to continue to keep raising what we see as concerns on the ground and to keep interacting and engaging with the de facto authorities."

According to the UNAMA chief, the closure of schools is an obstacle to Afghanistan's progress which will have a bad effect on the country's economy and progress.

"We do have the fact that girls are no longer able throughout Afghanistan to go to secondary school," she said.

"One of the points that we make related to this is that it is really interrupting a generation of girls' basic education."

Since the takeover last August, the Taliban government has been imposed strict restrictions against women's rights and girls' education in Afghanistan, which has sparked global reactions.

