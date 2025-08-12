UN nuclear watchdog official visits Tehran, talks with Iranian officials

Tehran, Aug 12 A senior official from the UN nuclear watchdog held talks in Tehran, marking the first high-level visit since Iran suspended its cooperation with the agency in June, state media reported.

Massimo Aparo, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), met with officials from Iran's Foreign Ministry and nuclear authorities on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The discussions centered on a "future framework for cooperation" following Tehran's decision to halt its collaboration, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told the official IRNA news agency. He added that both sides agreed to continue consultations.

According to Gharibabadi, the Iranian delegation also criticized the IAEA for failing to respond to alleged "aggression," and called for changes to the agency's "flawed processes" regarding its nuclear program.

In late June, Iran's parliament suspended cooperation with the IAEA, accusing Israel and the United States of carrying out strikes on its nuclear facilities and assassinating scientists earlier that month.

The IAEA’s visit marks the first to Iran since President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered the country on July 3 to suspend its cooperation with the nuclear watchdog after an intensive 12-day war with Israel.

The conflict also saw the United States launch massive strikes on Israel’s behalf against key Iranian nuclear sites.

Pezeshkian told Al Jazeera in an interview last month that his country is prepared for any future war Israel might wage against it, adding that he was not optimistic about the ceasefire between the countries. He confirmed that Tehran is committed to continuing its nuclear programme for peaceful purposes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor