UN official raises concern about internally displaced people in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 8 : The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees expressed concern about the situation of Internally Displaced People in Afghanistan, according to TOLO News.

The UNHCR highlighted in a report that, currently, there are over three million IDPs in Afghanistan who are in dire need of assistance.

One of the IDPs, Ibrahim, was displaced from Parwan province in Afghanistan to Kabul ten years ago.

He emphasised that coping with the cold weather is a big challenge for his family, according to TOLO News.

"You see my children; I dropped them from school. How good it would have been for their future if they could go to school. I make them wander around the city and collect thrown-away materials and metal," Ibrahim said.

"We do not have a place to live, we ask for land, home," said Bibi Hawa, the spouse of Ibrahim.

The UNHCR report further stated that conflict is no longer the primary driver of displacement in Afghanistan.

"Conflict is no longer the primary driver of displacement in Afghanistan, but 3.25 million Afghans remain displaced within the country and over 5.53 million are registered refugees or Afghans in refugee-like situations in the region," the UNHCR report stated.

The IDPs further urged the Taliban to provide them with working opportunities and shelter, as reported by TOLO News.

Another IDP from Nangarhar province, Saleh Muhammad, said, "We are living in limbo and dealing with various challenges."

Malek Gul Khan, an IDP from Laghman province, urged to have a home and education facilities for their children.

"We want shelter for our families, education facilities for our children, and working opportunities for ourselves. Children have no future here," she said.

Although the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation did not mention any specific numbers, the UNDP in a report said that with 6.55 million IDPs, Afghanistan is the world's second-largest country after Syria which is home to a large number of IDPs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor