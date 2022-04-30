UN Security Council condemns Karachi blast

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the attack at the University of Karachi in Pakistan that led to the death of four people, including three Chinese nationals.

The UNSC President and UK's Permanent Representative to the UN Barbara Woodward in a statement condemned the "heinous and cowardly" terrorist attack at Karachi University on April 26.

The attack, which was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), killed four people and left several others injured.

Reaffirming that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, the security council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

The members of the UNSC also reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed, added the statement.

"They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts," said the statement.

The council has also extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

Notably, a large number of Chinese engineers and other workers are working in Pakistan's Sindh and Balochistan provinces as part of 'One Belt One Road (OBOR)' project. Many Chinese teachers are even teaching Mandarin to Pakistanis in various Universities and institutes.

This has irked the indigenous Baloch and Sindhi political activists as they oppose any Chinese investment in their region.

The recent suicide attack that killed three Chinese teachers was carried outside the University of Karachi's (KU) Confucius Institute. The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Karachi suicide bombing is part of an intensifying Baloch pushback against the 54 billion USD China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It also highlights the larger and deeper struggle for Balochistan's freedom.

( With inputs from ANI )

