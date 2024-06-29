UN Security Council urges enhanced efforts to protect civilians in armed conflict

United Nations, June 29 The UN Security Council has adopted a presidential statement calling on member states to redouble efforts to strengthen the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

Expressing concern about the reports of a dramatic increase in missing persons in armed conflict, the council unanimously adopted the presidential statement aimed at reversing the trend by advancing measures set out in a resolution adopted five years ago, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

In 2019, the Security Council adopted Resolution 2474 on persons missing as a result of armed conflict.

Noting that this year marks the 75 anniversary of the adoption of the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and the 25 anniversary of its progressive consideration of "the protection of civilians in armed conflict" as a thematic issue, the Security Council stressed "the enduring need" for the council and member states to redouble efforts to strengthen the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

It called on parties to armed conflict to "take all appropriate measures to actively search for persons reported missing, to enable the return of their remains, to account for persons reported missing without adverse distinction, and to put in place appropriate channels enabling response and communication with families on the search process," emphasising that "utmost attention" should be paid to cases of children reported missing in armed conflict.

The council urged the parties to "collect, protect and manage all relevant data and documents on missing persons as a result of armed conflict," and called on states to take appropriate measures to "ensure thorough, prompt, impartial and effective investigations and the prosecution of offences linked to missing persons" under national and international law.

In the presidential statement, the Security Council also stressed the critical role of the International Committee of the Red Cross and its Central Tracing Agency in addressing the issue of missing persons, the need to include humanitarian elements in peace negotiations and agreements, and the role of truth, justice and accountability mechanisms in reconciliation and conflict resolution processes.

