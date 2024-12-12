UN seeks 4.1 billion USD to aid Palestinians in 2025

United Nations, Dec 12 The United Nations and humanitarian partners launched a $4.1-billion-flash appeal for 2025 to aid 3.3 million Palestinian people.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said almost 90 per cent of the funds needed are for the humanitarian response in Gaza, with the remaining sought for the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The speed and scale of the killing and destruction are unlike anything seen in the (Gaza) Strip in recent history," OCHA said. "This latest appeal targets the entire population of Gaza -- some 2.1 million people -- all of whom need humanitarian assistance after 14 months of brutal hostilities."

However, humanitarians said more than the 4.1 billion dollars sought is needed. A full-scale humanitarian response would require 6.6 billion dollars.

The flash appeal reflects the expectation that aid organisations will continue to face unacceptable constraints on their operations in 2025, severely limiting the amount that humanitarians can provide.

OCHA said Israel must take immediate and effective measures to ensure that the essential needs of civilians are met to implement the full scale of what is urgently needed, including lifting all impediments to aid and fully facilitating humanitarian operations, including the distribution of essential goods to Palestinians in need.

The humanitarians said Israeli authorities issued another evacuation order for several parts of Deir al Balah governorate in Gaza, the third time this year the population was ordered to move.

"The affected area covers an estimated 3 square kilometres and hosts about 10,000 people, according to an initial assessment by humanitarian partners," OCHA said. "Part of the area under evacuation falls within the Al Mawasi zone, where Israeli forces have been ordering civilians to relocate."

Israeli large-scale evacuation orders leave civilians exposed to hostilities and deprived of access to essential services.

The office said its partners report some families moving west. They are closely following the situation and attending to the needs of the newly displaced with the limited resources available.

