UN special rapporteur discusses genocide, enforced disappearances with Baloch human rights defenders

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 28 : Following the ongoing Baloch genocide and enforced disappearances of Baloch people, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, Mary Lawlor, held a meeting with the Balochistan Human Rights Defenders, the Balochistan Post reported.

Lawlor held an online meeting with the HRDs from Balochistan, where they focused on the severe challenges Baoch HRDs face in their advocacy for the rights of the Baloch people in Pakistan, including threats and attacks by the Pakistani government and its security apparatus.

The participants from Balochistan's HRDs included Sahiba Baloch and Sadia Baloch of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), human rights lawyer Imaan Hazir Mazari, Abdullah Abbas from the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB), Gulzar Dost of Civil Society Kech, and Latif Johar, a human rights activist.

Following the meeting, the UN Special Rapporteur expressed her concerns via the social media platform 'X'.

She further highlighted the concerning testimonies received from Baloch human rights defenders, according to The Balochistan Post.

"I heard further disturbing testimonies this morning from Baloch HRDs on the severe risks they face for advocating for the rights of Baloch people in Pakistan. I was struck by their courage in continuing to seek justice for their disappeared relatives amid such grave threats," she said.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) shared a post on 'X' highlighting the meeting's significance and noted that attendees discussed the obstacles and threats encountered due to their advocacy work.

The Committee further praised Lawlor for her focus on the need for heightened international awareness of the human rights situation in Balochistan and her recognition of the critical role of Baloch women in the resistance efforts, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) also expressed their gratitude on 'X', stating, "We thank Mary Lawlor for meeting us, and other HRDs, and listening to the challenges, concerns, and security risks they face at the hands of the Pakistani government and its military forces."

Moreover, the recent meeting was followed by a discussion that happened earlier.

According to The Balochistan Post, issues such as enforced disappearances and police harassment were highlighted in the meeting.

Lawlor expressed serious concerns over the harassment faced by Baloch protestors and assured the activists of her ongoing commitment to monitoring their situation and the risks faced by Baloch activists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor