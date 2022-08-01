UN special representative urges all to avoid escalation in Northern Kosovo

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMIK (United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo) Caroline Ziadeh is concerned about the situation in northern Kosovo and is calling for the restoration of freedom of movement, a UNMIK representative told Sputnik.

"The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMIK Caroline Ziadeh is following the developments in northern Kosovo with concern," the representative said, adding that Ziadeh "calls for calm, restoration of freedom of movement and avoiding further escalation."

Kosovo police announced on Sunday that there had been shots in the direction of its officers amid the tensions in the disputed border town of Kosovska Mitrovica, but no casualties so far. Police shut down the Jarinje and Brnjak administrative crossing points and air raid sirens were heard in the town, where both Serbs and Albanians were gathering.

"I urge all to address issues in good faith through the EU-facilitated dialogue, to strengthen stability and security for all," Ziadeh said commenting on the Kosovo tensions, as quoted by the UNMIK representative.

Kosovo authorities announced on Friday that starting August 1 Serbian-issued documents will be invalid and their owners will receive temporary certificates when entering Kosovo. At the same time, Kosovo will begin mandatory re-registration of vehicles with Serbian license plates, which will affect Serbians in the northern part of Kosovo and several other towns. Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic has described this as an attempt to create "hell" for local Serbs. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

