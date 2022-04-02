UN Under-Secretary-General to visit Moscow, Kyiv to discuss Ukraine situation

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will visit Moscow on April 3 and then will visit Kyiv to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine and a potential for a ceasefire, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

"My special envoy, Martin Griffiths, was asked by me to pursue a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine. He will be flying to Moscow on Sunday and after that he will be going to Kiev," Guterres said during a press conference. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor