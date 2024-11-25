UN urges Somalia to up investment in fight against gender-based violence

Mogadishu, Nov 25 The United Nations in Somalia on Monday called on authorities to ramp up investment in the fight against gender-based violence in the country.

James Swan, acting special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, also called for the adoption of legislation to criminalise gender-based violence in compliance with international human rights obligations to which Somalia has already subscribed.

"This will ensure that persons who commit crimes are held accountable and survivors have access to justice," Swan said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, at the start of the annual global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

The global theme for this year's campaign is "Unite! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls."

The campaign also calls on governments worldwide to share how they are investing in gender-based violence prevention.

Addressing gender-based violence requires financial and material resources with a particular focus on protecting women, children, persons with disabilities, and minorities who are the most vulnerable to sexual and gender-based violence, Swan said.

Throughout the 16 days, Swan said, the UN in Somalia will work with the government and civil society to highlight the need to end gender-based violence with an emphasis on the need to speed up the legislative process for enacting laws to protect women and girls.

The campaign aims to increase awareness, stimulate advocacy efforts and share knowledge to end violence against women, Xinhua news agency reported.

