"Unbroken" launch reinforces urgency of Uyghur human rights crisis

Munich [Germany], May 25 : Uyghur human rights activist Rushan Abbas officially launched her powerful memoir "Unbroken": One Uyghur's Fight for Freedom at the European Uyghur Summit, held in Munich.

The launch was marked by a heartfelt reading and powerful statements of solidarity from global dignitaries and advocates. The memoir, authored by Abbaswho serves as the Executive Committee Chair of the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU)chronicles her personal journey, the ongoing atrocities against the Uyghur people, and her tireless fight for justice and freedom.

In a post on X, Abbas wrote, "Today marked the opening of the East Turkistan/Uyghur National Summit, organised by the @UyghurCongress and co-hosted by @CUyghurs alongside other allied organisations." She also shared a personal milestone from the summit: the presentation of her memoir to Markus Rinderspacher, Vice President of the Bavarian State Parliament. "We are deeply grateful for his support of the Uyghur cause and his commitment to human rights," Abbas added.

One of the event's most poignant moments came as Abbas read from the memoir's final chapter, A Letter to the Uyghur Diasporaa heartfelt message of resilience, unity, and hope.

The summit was attended by a distinguished roster of supporters and partners, including David Baxendale of Oneworld Publications, Niclas Butz, Ambassador to the Health Innovation Exchange, and Dolkun Isa, former President of the World Uyghur Congress. Each voiced strong support for Abbas's work and reaffirmed the global importance of advocating for the Uyghur cause.

Campaign for Uyghurs, a leading NGO dedicated to promoting human rights and democratic freedoms for the people of East Turkistan and ending the Uyghur genocide, shared highlights of the launch on X.

"We were deeply honoured to mark the European launch of Unbroken at the Uyghur Summit in Munich, surrounded by members of the Uyghur diaspora from across the world, trusted friends, advocates, and international delegates," the organisation posted.

The European launch of Unbroken underscores a growing international awareness of the Uyghur struggle and reflects a broadening coalition of allies committed to justice, human dignity, and the defence of basic freedoms.

The Uyghur population in China's Xinjiang region has faced severe and systematic human rights violations under the Chinese government. Since 2017, over a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been arbitrarily detained in so-called "re-education" camps, where reports of indoctrination, torture, and abuse have emerged. Authorities have enforced mass surveillance, restricted religious and cultural practices, and separated children from families.

Evidence also links Xinjiang to forced labour programs, with Uyghurs coerced into working under oppressive conditions. Furthermore, China's birth prevention policies targeting Uyghur women have raised serious concerns about demographic suppression.

International organisations and several governments have labelled these acts as crimes against humanity, with growing calls for accountability and global action to end the repression and protect Uyghur rights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor