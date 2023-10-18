UNCTAD World Investment Forum plays pivotal role in assisting decision-makers: CEO Abu Dhabi Chamber

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasised that the UNCTAD World Investment Forum 2023 plays a pivotal role in assisting decision-makers, policymakers, and stakeholders in harmonising their strategic initiatives with the imperative of environmental sustainability.

This gathering fosters the development of proposals and outcomes that align with the objectives of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the Abu Dhabi Chamber's participation in the forum, Al Qubaisi pointed out that the conversations and dialogue sessions conducted over five days will shed light on investment prospects, particularly within the realm of the environment and climate sector.

These discussions will also delve into strategies to bolster the investment and financing landscape for projects in this significant and globally prominent domain.

He pointed out that the Chamber participated in the forum as a strategic partner, highlighting several vital topics, including the latest developments in the green economy, information and communications technology in the business sector, agriculture and food security, investing in times of crises, and managing supply chains. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor