UNGA President Dennis Francis arrives in New Delhi to advance India-UN ties

New Delhi [India], January 22 : United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis on Monday arrived in New Delhi on a five-day visit to India to advance India-UN ties.

The UNGA President was received at the airport by India's permanent representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj.

"A warm welcome to @UN_PGA Dennis Francis as he arrives in New Delhi on a visit to India. The visit is an opportunity to advance India-UN ties and exchange views on 's priorities and global challenges," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

The UNGA President is visiting India from January 22-26 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

Francis recently announced his presidency's priorities to include peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability.

The theme of his presidency of the 78th UNGA is "Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity." During the visit, the PGA will hold talks with EAM Jaishankar on key multilateral issues of mutual interest.

In New Delhi, the PGA will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He will also attend a round table on India's advancements in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). He will also deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on "Multilateralism and Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability" on January 24, as per a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Francis will then travel to Jaipur and Mumbai. In Mumbai, he will pay floral tributes at the 26/11 memorial. PGA's engagements in Mumbai will include a visit to the National Stock Exchange and an address on New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism organized by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

On January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, the PGA will participate as a State guest in the Republic Day Parade of Maharashtra.

The President's visit to India presents a unique opportunity to strengthen India-UN ties and especially with the General Assembly, which is the most representative organ of the United Nations.

Discussions during the visit would include India's call for reforms of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, to make it more equitable and representative with a view to enhancing representation of developing countries.

The visit will also be an opportunity to enhance India's collaboration with the United Nations on Indian priorities as well as the global challenges being faced by the Global South, as per the official release.

