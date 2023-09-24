UNGA President shares glimpse of session "India-UN for Global South", says "Glad to join EAM Jaishankar"

New York [US], September 24 : United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis on Sunday shared his delight to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a special event "to showcase the success story of India-UN cooperation with the Global South."

Francis met EAM Jaishankar during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly and addressed the session on India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development event in New York on Saturday (local time).

Sharing a glimpse of his meetings on social media 'X', the UNGA President stated, "Glad to join Minister @DrSJaishankar & @IndiaunNewyork at a special event to showcase the success story of India-UN cooperation with the Global South. India, home to one-sixth of humanity, plays an unparalleled role in our global mission for a better, more sustainable world."

While addressing the India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development event in New York, Francis said, "India's recent G20 presidency marked a historic milestone. Being the first to usher the African Union into the group as a permanent member. A strong symbol of solidarity and cooperation across the Global South."

Francis said that India plays an "unparalleled role" in the global mission for a better and more sustainable world. He called India's legacy of contribution a "guiding light" and encompassing endeavours like championing democracy and promoting women-led development.

"India, home to one-sixth of humanity, plays an unparalleled role in our global mission for a better, more sustainable world. India's legacy of contributions serves as a guiding light, encompassing endeavours such as championing democracy, promoting women-led development, and being among the pioneers in adopting the UN's global goals. Indeed, it is a matter of great honour for me to follow in the footsteps of Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, the first-ever female President of the General Assembly, whom India proudly entrusted to the United Nations," Dennis Francis said.

He stressed that the partnership between India and the UN serves as an "inspiration" to Global South, adding that the India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development event echoes the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

UNGA President further said that multilateral organisations including the United Nations need the reform to fully recognise and leverage the significance of the Global South.

"Our enduring partnership from the UN's heart to India's remotest villages serves as an inspiration to the Global South. Today's event echoes the messages of the G20 Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The world is one family and we must support each other," he highlighted.

Moreover, he also praised India's role in bolstering digital public infrastructure and innovative capacity-building.

