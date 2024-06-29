UNHCR provides support for over 4,800 Sudanese refugees in Libya

Tripoli, June 29 The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said it has provided critical support for more than 4,800 Sudanese refugees in Libya so far this year.

"Critical support such as access to medical assistance, hygiene kits, kitchen sets, solar lamps, and cash assistance has been provided to over 4,800 Sudanese refugees so far this year," UNHCR said on Friday in a statement, adding that care arrangements have been offered to 80 unaccompanied children from Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

"As more refugees continue to arrive, UNHCR and its partners are stepping up efforts to support those in need," the statement noted.

It confirmed that more than 40,000 Sudanese refugees are now registered with UNHCR in Libya.

A large number of displaced Sudanese people have been seeking protection and assistance in Libya since the onset of a civil war in their country in mid-April 2023.

