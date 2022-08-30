UNHCR urges immediate support for millions caught in Pakistan floods

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today urged support for a massive scale-up in emergency relief for millions of people in Pakistan hit by monsoon floods that have already killed more than 1,000 people.

Over 30 million people in Pakistan have been affected by torrential rains and flash floods across the country, leaving 6.4 million people in need of immediate support.

Over 1,100 people, including over 350 children, have lost their lives, more than 1,600 people have been injured, over 2,87,000 houses have been fully and 662,000 partially destroyed, over 7,35,000 livestock have perished and 2 million acres of crops have been adversely impacted, besides severe damage to communications infrastructure.

Since June, hundreds of thousands have been displaced by the floods, and are now living in camps, or with host families.

"Rain and floods have been catastrophic for millions of people. We urgently need global support and solidarity for Pakistan in these dire times,'' said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The Government of Pakistan initiated a response and appealed for international support as the floods have devastated many parts of the country.

''The international community must step up its support and help Pakistan's response to this catastrophe,'' Grandi said.

Pakistan is also home to some 1.3 million registered Afghan refugees and has been a generous refugee host for more than 40 years.

As part of a coordinated response under the leadership of Pakistan's National Disaster Management Committee (NDMA) and with other partners, UNHCR has delivered relief items in the worst hit areas of Balochistan and Khyber Paktunkhwa provinces.

"So far UNHCR has provided refugee villages, as well as host communities, with more than 71,000 emergency relief items, including tents, plastic tarpaulins, sanitary products, cooking stoves, blankets, solar lamps and sleeping mats," the UN agency said.

In addition, UNHCR delivered 10,000 sacks to help households build up defences around their homes. This assistance to date amounts to over USD 1.5 million.

A UN funding appeal issued in support of the government-led response today is seeking around USD 160 million to help over 5 million people in the worst-affected areas with food, education, shelter and protection among other things.

The "2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (FRP)" was jointly launched on Tuesday by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations, simultaneously in Islamabad and Geneva, according to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

The FRP focuses on the needs of 5.2 million people, with life-saving response activities amounting to USD 160.3 million covering food security, assistance for agriculture and livestock, shelter and non-food items, nutrition programmes, primary health services, protection, water and sanitation, women's health, and education support.

( With inputs from ANI )

