UNICEF employs mobile health teams across Afghanistan for women, children

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Monday said that it has employed mobile health teams in Afghanistan to provide health services to women and children after the humanitarian crisis in the country deepened post the Taliban takeover.

UNICEF said that mobile health teams will travel across Afghanistan to address the health issues of those women and children who cannot access the services, reported Khaama Press.

The teams are equipped with urgent nutritional packages and will provide services to the malnourished children in Afghanistan.

Earlier, UNICEF had estimated nearly half of the Afghan children to be facing malnutrition in 2022.

On the other hand, the UN has estimated over 24 million people of Afghanistan to be on the verge of starvation as the country is going through the worst humanitarian disaster on earth, reported Khaama Press.

( With inputs from ANI )

