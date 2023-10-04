UNICEF Executive Director meets CM Yogi; praises govt for work on health, women safety

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a meeting with UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

CM Yogi called the meeting held at his official residence in Lucknow, as "productive and insightful.

"Had a wonderful meeting with Catherine Russell, Executive Director @UNICEF at my official residence in Lucknow today. It was a productive and insightful discussion," CM Yogi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Russell praised the efforts by the UP government in the field of health, safety, and well-being of children and women. She also emphasised the importance of UP in enabling India to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

"A great pleasure to meet @myogiadityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India. Appreciated seeing the efforts being made on health, safety and well-being of children & women in the state, and the important role of Uttar Pradesh in enabling India to achieve the #SDGs," Russell stated on X.

A great pleasure to meet @myogiadityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India. Appreciated seeing the efforts being made on health, safety and well-being of children & women in the state, and the important role of Uttar Pradesh in enabling India to achieve the #SDGs. https://t.co/99ebGms68G — Catherine Russell (@unicefchief) October 4, 2023

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi kicked off a unique week-long initiative, 'Sankalp Saptah' in 68 blocks of 42 districts of the state to give impetus to government schemes.

In another event, he instructed officials to address public issues with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and attention as well as ensure speedy and satisfactory solutions, adding that any kind of negligence in addressing public issues will not be tolerated.

The statement by the Chief Minister's Office came on the third day of Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath temple and gave necessary directions to the officials present to solve them. The event was attended by over 200 people.

Earlier, on Tuesday, CM Yogi said that due to the coordinated efforts of different government departments, Uttar Pradesh will see the complete eradication of encephalitis from the state soon, and an announcement to this effect will also be made by the state government shortly.

He also described the control of encephalitis as a successful model for the country and the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor