Union Budget deals a blow to market linked debentures used for tax evasion

New Delhi, Feb 1 Market linked debentures as an instrument will now be taxed as short term capital gains as some experts said it was being used for blatant tax evasion.

The Union Budget 2023-24 carries an amendment in the Finance Bill to tax market linked debentures as short term capital gains.

Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust AMC said, "Another positive aspect of the Budget was to deal a body blow to so-called Market Linked Debentures

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor