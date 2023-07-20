Union Education Minister Pradhan meets Australian counterpart, calls for strengthening India-Australia ties

New Delhi [India], July 20 : Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan and his Australian counterpart Brendan O'Connor discussed ongoing collaborations between India and Australia in the areas of education and skill development, informed the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

As the Australian Minister for Skill and Training met Pradhan in New Delhi, the two called for further relations expanding and deepening the ties between the two countries.

Appreciating the way Australia has managed its natural resources like minerals, and built the capacity of its people, Pradhan said that the two countries should explore ways to replicate such processes in India and train the youth for the emerging job roles, according to the ministry’s press release.

He pointed to areas like agricultural technology, mining, water management, renewable energy and emerging technology like AI and robotics which could be explored extensively.

The minister emphasized that this is the best moment for India-Australia engagement which is already at a historic high. Recalling the signing of the agreement on Mutual Recognition of Qualification between the two countries earlier this year, he called for the implementation of the same so that two-way mobility of students and skilled persons between the two countries could be facilitated.

Pradhan has also invited Minister O’ Conner for the 7th meeting of the Australia-India Education and Skills Council in Gandhinagar in September this year. This meeting will provide an opportunity to give further impetus to collaboration in education and skill development between the two countries.

Minister O'Connor also spoke about deepening the collaboration between the two countries. He said the restoration of student mobility is a priority for his country and they are working to make their visa process more efficient.

Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, India and Australia have witnessed the strengthening of ties in recent years. Mutual Recognition of Educational and Skill Qualifications, Deakin University coming to India and ongoing expanding cooperation in skill development has happened recently, as per the official release.

