Union Health Minister JP Nadda presents 'Modi@20' book to Angolan President Joao Lourenco

New Delhi [India], May 4 : Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday met with the President of Angola, Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco.

During the meeting, Nadda presented the Angolan President with a traditional shawl and a bouquet. He also gifted the President a book titled 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery,' authored by Finance Commission Chairperson Arvind Panagariya, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty.

Angolan President Lourenco, during his state visit to India, emphasised a renewed vision for India-Angola ties, calling for a deeper economic partnership.

During a joint press meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Saturday, President Lourenco said, "Both our nations combined can help establish a significantly expanded foundation for business opportunities."

He added, "I have come to India, to convey a message of admiration and friendship that will hold with your country. I have also come to India with the intention of showcasing a new vision for relations between our countries."

Meanwhile, PM Modi reaffirmed India's deepening strategic and economic engagement with Africa, describing Angola's leadership of the African Union as pivotal to advancing the shared goals of the Global South.

Speaking during the Angolan President's State visit to India, PM Modi outlined India's expanding cooperation with African nationshighlighting USD 100 billion in trade, USD 12 billion in credit lines, and growing collaboration in defence, maritime security, and digital infrastructure.

PM Modi, along with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, also held a bilateral meeting with President Lourenco at Hyderabad House on Saturday.

Lourenco on Saturday received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar and others were also present.

Lourenco also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat by laying a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial. The Angolan President also signed the visitors' book after laying a wreath, paying homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

