Union Minister Giriraj Singh participates in inauguration of 16th India Trend Fair in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], July 15 : Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh, participated in the inauguration of the 16th India Trend Fair in Japan on Tuesday and shared snippets from the event on his official account.

In a post on X, he said, "Today, I participated in the inauguration of the 16th India Trend Fair, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. The fair gives one of the biggest platform to Indian exhibitors to showcase their products directly to Japanese buyers. This fair will strengthen the India-Japan textiles trade. Also present was Indian Ambassador to Japan @IndianEmbTokyo and MoT @kansalrohit69."

In his speech during the event, the Union Minister brought to attention the various schemes such as labour subsidies, electric subsidies, and plug and play mode.

"The Government of India has decided that for 2 years, on new employment, we will offer support to the industries."

In his remarks, he highlighted the warm and friendly, longstanding ties between India and Japan, and cited Buddhism as a key area of linkage between the two countries.

The Union Minister had commenced his official visit to Tokyo, Japan, on Monday by paying floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, highlighting the enduring relevance of Gandhiji's ideals of truth, non-violence, and compassion. The details of his visit were shared by the Ministry of Textiles.

As per the official statement from the Ministry of Textiles, Giriraj Singh visited the Embassy of India in Tokyo and chaired a briefing by Ambassador Sibi George on India-Japan relations and opportunities in the textile sector.

Following this, a strategic meeting was held with Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Fast Retailing Co Ltd, one of the world's leading apparel retail companies. The discussion focused on expanding Fast Retailing's sourcing, manufacturing, and retail operations in India.

Giriraj Singh also met the leadership team of Stylem Co Ltd, a leading textile trading and OEM Company, and invited them to scale up their engagement with India through PM MITRA Parks and other government initiatives.

In a key engagement, Giriraj Singh met with the Directors of Daiso Industries, who announced plans to open 200 stores and manufacture cotton products in India. The Minister encouraged them to leverage India's textile infrastructure and incentives, the official statement highlighted.

The day concluded with Shri Giriraj Singh chairing an interactive roundtable with CEOs of major Japanese textile and apparel companies, encouraging investments in technical textiles, fibre production, and textile machinery. Ambassador Sibi George delivered the inaugural remarks, and Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Textiles, presented key government policies and emerging opportunities in the sector, as noted by the statement from the Ministry of Textiles.

