Union Minister Jitendra Singh meets Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in France

Nice [France], June 9 : Union Earth Sciences Minister Dr Jitendra Singh met Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on the sidelines of the United Nations Ocean Conference in France's Nice on Monday.

During the meeting, Ramgoolam recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mauritius and sent his message of personal regards to PM Modi.

"With the Prime Minister of #Mauritius, Sh Navinchandra Ramgoolam on the sidelines of "UN Ocean Conference". Sh Ramgoolam fondly recalled PM Sh @narendramodi's visit to Mauritius and sent his message of personal regards to Modi ji," Jitendra Singh posted on X.

Dr Jitendra Singh attended the opening session of the third United Nations Ocean Conference, co-hosted by the Governments of France and Costa Rica, which started today in Nice. During the opening session of the "UN Ocean Conference", French President Emmanuel Macron called for multilateral mobilisation to save the oceans.

In a post on X, Singh stated, "Opening session of "UN Ocean Conference" began with an address by the President of the host country #France, Mr Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron). Before an august gathering representing over 150 countries of the world, President Macron makes an urgent call for multilateral mobilisation to save the oceans."

During the opening session of the conference, Macron said, "We need to revitalize multilateralism behind the UN Secretary General," adding that, "the only way to meet that challenge, is to mobilize all actors, heads of state and government speaking here, but also scientists."

In his opening remarks to the conference, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "I urge all countries to come forward with bold pledges," according to the UN statement. He stated, "We live in an age of turmoil, but the resolve I see here gives me hope," he said. "Hope that we can turn the tide."

Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves Robles stated that "this summit must be remembered as the time when the world understood that looking after the ocean is not simply an option. Rather, it is a moral, economic, and indeed, we need minimum protection."

The conference includes plenaries and 10 Ocean Action Panels that will bring together governments, the UN system, civil society, scientists, youth, Indigenous Peoples, and the private sector, according to the UN statement.

He also held a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC/UNESCO).

"Bilateral" with the #UNESCO emissary, Mr. Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC/UNESCO). Over the recent years, India has under PM @narendramodi assumed a special significance. Focus is on strengthening global ocean observation capabilities, both through in-situ methods and satellite technology, by India," Dr Jitendra Singh posted on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Norway's Minister of International Development, Asmund Grover Aukrust, met Union Minister for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh in Monaco and expressed solidarity with India over the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The two leaders exchanged notes on deepening India-Norway cooperation in Marine Planning, Arctic research and a resilient Blue Economy. Asmund Grover Aukrust said they eagerly looked forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway.

The Norwegian side has clearly expressed support for India in the wake of recent developments. The Norway Minister conveyed that there is a strong public sentiment in Norway in favour of India, with many citizens expressing a desire to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit their country.

In a press release, Ministry of Earth Sciences stated, "In a significant diplomatic engagement ahead of the Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) side event, Norway Minister of International Development, Asmund Grover Aukrust, called on India's Minister for Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh and conveyed his country's solidarity with India, in the light of the deplorable happenings in Jammu & Kashmir in recent weeks. Dr Jitendra Singh acknowledged Norway's support, in response to which Aukrust said that they eagerly looked forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway."

"From the Norwegian side, there has been a clear expression of support for India in the wake of recent developments. The Norway Minister conveyed that there is a strong public sentiment in Norway in favour of India, with many citizens expressing a desire to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit their country," it added.

