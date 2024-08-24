Union Minister Raksha Khadse reaches Nepal to oversee return of victims, survivors of bus accident

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 24 : Union Minister Raksha Khadse on Saturday arrived in Nepal to oversee the return of the victims and survivors of the bus mishap in the Tanahun district of the country.

According to the Indian Embassy in India in Kathmandu, 27 Indian nationals had lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in veered off the highway and fell into the Marsyangdi River in the Aanboo Kaireni area in Tanahun district on August 23.

Sixteen passengers were airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment at TU Teaching Hospital.

"Our Embassy is extending all possible help in the matter. 16 people who were injured in the accident have been airlifted and are presently undergoing treatment in a hospital," MEA spokesperson Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

In a post on her social media platform X, Khadse said, she visited Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital to meet with the injured in the accident.

The Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister was accompanied by Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on her visit to the hospital.

After her arrival at the Tribhuvan Internatioal Airport in Kathmandu, Khadse said that she discussed the rescue operation and further course of action with Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava and Joint Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Brighu Dhungana.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has set up emergency helpline numbers for affected families to reach out for assistance and they are in constant touch with local authorities and with affected families and are making arrangement for early transportation of mortal remains to India.

The helpline numbers provided by the Embassy are: +977-9851107021, +977-9851316807 and +977-9749833292, all of which are also available on WhatsApp.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior central officials regarding the repatriation of bodies of deceased Indian tourists. Amit Shah assured CM Shinde of the full cooperation from the central government.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, a special Indian Air Force aircraft will bring the bodies of 24 tourists to Nashik and the bodies will then be handed over to their families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Nepal.

He extended condolences to the grieving families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

PM Modi also assured that the Indian Embassy is providing all possible assistance to those affected.

Autopsies for the deceased began early Saturday at a hospital in Bharatpur. According to a Nepal police official, the postmortems are expected to be completed by noon, after which the bodies will be handed over to Indian authorities.

The bodies will be transported by road to Bhairahawa, near the Sonauli border crossing, from where an Indian Air Force aircraft will carry them to Nashik, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan, in a press conference held in Mumbai stated that most of the victims hailed from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra.

