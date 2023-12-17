Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri visiting Kuwait to pay condolences on demise of Emir

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is visiting Kuwait on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Special Envoy to pay condolences on the passing away of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

The Union Minister will deliver personal letters of condolences from the President and Prime Minister to the new Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as per a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died at the age of 86 on Saturday.

The cause of his death is not known yet.

"With great sadness and sorrow, wethe Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the worldmourn the late His Highness the Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today," Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his emiri court, said in a statement on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera.

The MEA said the Indian government, people express their deepest condolences on the passing away of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Indian government declared the State mourning across the country on Sunday as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

As a part of state mourning, the Indian tricolour will be flown at half-mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly.

The MEA said Kuwait has lost a visionary leader who took the country towards progress and prosperity. India and Kuwait maintained close and friendly relations under the leadership of the late Emir.

"He was steadfast in guiding and strengthening bilateral engagements for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. The large Indian expatriate community in Kuwait will miss his presence and compassionate care," the MEA said.

The MEA said India stands united in mourning with the leadership and the people of Kuwait.

PM Modi on Saturday that he is "deeply saddened" to learn about the unfortunate demise of the Kuwait Emir.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah."

"We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait," he added.

