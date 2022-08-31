United Sikhs rushes relief supplies for Pakistan flood victims

New Delhi, Aug 31 UN-affiliated NGO United Sikhs has rushed relief supplies for flood victims in Pakistan's Charsadda district where thousands of people and the livestock were badly hit, besides unprecedented damage to the property.

Local Sikh volunteers of United Sikhs have setup a camp to move flood-affected families to safe areas and provide them with food, water, and other immediate supplies under the leadership of the organisation's representative in Pakistan, Herdyal Singh.

So far the floods have injured 1,634, damaging nearly 10,000 homes, 149 bridges, 170 shops, and 3,451 km of road stretch as per the latest report of National Disaster Management Authority.

Ravi Kumar, a member of the Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited Nowshera and met local families and appreciating the efforts of United Sikhs to support the relief efforts.

Another United Sikhs volunteer, Sagarjeet Singh, who is a member of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, said incessant floods collapsed the roof of Gurdwara at Shikarpur Singh, killing people and destroying the entire building.

The saroop, also called Bir in Punjabi, of the Guru Granth Sahib was retrieved safely and moved to the nearby home of a Gursikh family, he said.

The United Sikhs has issued a global appeal for relief and medical supplies for the medical camps it is arranging for the people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor