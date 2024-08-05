University of Sharjah to organise academic, administrative affairs of Al Dhaid University

Dubai [UAE], August 5 (ANI/WAM): The University of Sharjah (UoS) has signed a cooperation agreement with the University of Al Dhaid to register and admit the 473 students currently enrolled at Al Dhaid University, provide all forms of support and facilities, grant academic degrees, and coordinate faculty and administrative members' affairs.

Additionally, the agreement stipulates that both parties will cooperate in providing access to information technology and library resources, ensuring the optimal use of equipment, facilities, and scientific laboratories, and providing logistical support related to the academic programmes and courses.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of UoS, and Dr. Aisha Abu Shlaibi, Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid. The signing ceremony was attended by several vice-chancellors, department heads, and administrative members from both universities.

Al Naimiy affirmed the University of Sharjah's readiness to provide all forms of support to Al Dhaid University, which offers new academic programmes that meet the community's growing needs.

Abu Shlaibi, in turn, expressed her pride in Al Dhaid University continuing its journey as an academic institution under the umbrella of the University of Sharjah. She highlighted that Al Dhaid University offers a variety of new programs across its colleges, focusing on agriculture, environment, food, and animal resources.

The move is in accordance with Decree-Law No. (1) of 2024 regarding the organisation of Al Dhaid University under Article (14) of this law. It stipulates that the UoS be assigned to take all academic, administrative, and financial measures to enable Al Dhaid University to fully operate during a transitional period not exceeding three years, starting at the beginning of the fall semester for the academic year 2024/2025 and ending at the end of the summer semester for 2026/2027. (ANI/WAM)

