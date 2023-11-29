"Unruly passenger offloaded, aircraft ready for push back": Lufthansa after flight diverted to Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 29 : Lufthansa Airlines have informed that after the Bangkok-bound flight was diverted to Delhi, the "unruly passenger" of German nationality has been offloaded in the national capital on Wednesday.

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said that the airline is coordinating with the German Embassy regarding the passenger.

This comes after the Bangkok-bound flight from Munich was diverted to Delhi on Wednesday due to unruly passenger behaviour.

According to the Lufthansa version, there was one "unruly passenger" of German nationality. He has been offloaded and he has apologised.

"Decision whether to hand over to enforcement agencies in India or to consider the apology and return him to Germany still pending," a DGCA official told ANI.

The airlines also said that the flight is ready for pushback after cooling off of tyres for Bangkok.

"Aircraft is ready for push back any time soon after cooling off of tyres for Bangkok," the official added.

Earlier, sources had toldthat the decision to divert the flight came after the cabin crew reported "disruptive conduct on board, specifically a dispute between a husband and wife".

"The reason for the fight between husband and wife is not known yet but the flight had to be diverted due to the fight between husband and wife," aviation security of Delhi airport told ANI.

The flight initially sought permission to land at Pakistan's nearly airport, but for undisclosed reasons, that request was not fulfilled.

Consequently, the flight safely landed at Delhi Airport, where the unruly male passenger was offloaded and handed over to airport security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor