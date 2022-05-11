UNSC meeting on humanitarian situation in Ukraine scheduled for Thursday: Sources
By ANI | Published: May 11, 2022 06:36 AM2022-05-11T06:36:02+5:302022-05-11T06:45:07+5:30
The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on May 12, sources in the Security Council told Sputnik.
"It's confirmed. Thursday morning," a source said, adding that France and Mexico requested the meeting.
Another source said the meeting is scheduled for 10 am. (2 pm GMT). (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
