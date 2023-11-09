Uphold Vienna convention norms, says India after Australian court asks ex-envoy to compensate domestic help

New Delhi [India], November 9 : On reports of an Australian court asking India's ex-High Commissioner to compensate his domestic help, India has rejected "any locus standi of Australian authorities" on matters concerning Indian diplomats and has urged Australia to "uphold its obligations under the Vienna Convention".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also asserted that any such grievances have to be "suitably addressed only in India".

Notably, a court in Australia has ordered India's former High Commissioner to Canberra, Navdeep Singh Suri, to pay a former domestic employee thousands of dollars in compensation after she accused him of unfair working conditions, according to Australian media reports.

Responding to a question regarding the same, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have learned that she has made allegations against the then high commissioner and an ex parte judgment has now been issued by an Australian court."

"We reject any locus standi of Australian authorities to adjudicate on matters concerning such India-based service staff of the high commission. Any grievance that she may have has to be suitably addressed only in India," he added.

Federal Court Justice Elizabeth Raper has mandated that Suri must pay Seema Sherghill over USD 1,36,000, along with interest, within a 60-day timeframe, as reported by ABC News. Sherghill, who had journeyed to Australia in April 2015, worked for Suri at his Canberra residence for approximately a year.

"Her conduct and false representations give rise to suspicions that all this has been motivated by a desire to permanently stay in Australia in which she seems to have succeeded," added Bagchi.

In response to the ex-parte court judgment, the MEA has expressed its concern and is actively addressing the issue with Australian authorities. The MEA has urged Australia to uphold its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, specifically emphasising the importance of adhering to diplomatic immunities and privileges.

"We are also concerned by the ex parte court judgment we are taking up the matter with Australian authorities. We would urge Australia to uphold its obligations under the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, particularly in relation to diplomatic communities and privileges," MEA spokesperson said.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) is established to define fundamental principles and terms governing how countries must treat each other's diplomatic representatives. It aims to foster friendly relations and maintain effective communication channels between nations.

