US: Aiming to be kingmaker, Donald Trump endorses Jim Jordan for House Speaker

Washington DC [US], October 6 : Aiming to play the 'kingmaker', former US President Donald Trump has endorsed Ohio representative Jim Jordan's bid for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, days after the ouster of Kevin McCarthy from the post, CNN reported.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, shortly after midnight, Trump said, "Jordan will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Trump's intervention into the race came after he expressed openness to temporarily serving in the role himself, and also considered a visit to Capitol Hill to speak with Republicans in the coming days as they weigh a new speaker, CNN reported citing sources.

However, Trump is not expected to go to Capitol Hill, CNN cited a source close to Trump as saying on Thursday night.

Earlier on Monday, Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker, in a never-before-seen historic vote that left the lower chamber of Congress in chaos

The mutiny, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), came days after McCarthy averted a government shutdown by putting a stopgap measure on the floor that garnered Democratic support a move that infuriated hardline Republicans.

Republicans are slated to hear from speaker candidates at a forum next Tuesday, setting up the next possible House-wide speaker vote on Wednesday, October 11.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Jordan have announced their candidacies, and others could still enter the race.

Jordan, is considered one of the most polarizing figures in Washington and one of Trump's most loyal attack dogs, and is also playing a key role in an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, as per CNN.

He has opposed the US lifeline of arms and ammunition to Ukraine, and a Republican House majority led by Jordan would likely increase the chances of a government shutdown next month in a showdown over spending with Democrats, according to CNN.

In the meantime, the House of Representatives has been left paralysed due to this prolonged vacancy at the post.

Trump was also approached by GOP lawmakers who have floated the idea of him serving as speaker, even on a temporary basis, and has been "intrigued" by the idea, CNN reported citing sources.

"They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party until they come to a conclusion - I'm not doing it because I want to - I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump told Fox News Digital.

He added that he was focused on his presidential campaign but that he would be open to serving for a "30, 60, or 90-day period."

Trump said that while he is "flattered" and "honoured" that people have raised his name, he is not seriously entertaining the idea and is "entirely focused" on running for president.

"A lot of people have been calling me about speaker. All I can say is we'll do whatever is best for the country and the Republican Party," CNN quoted Trump as saying to the reporters.

However, even if Trump had been elected, it is unclear whether he could get around the House. The Republican conference rules that state any member who is indicted on felony charges that carry a prison sentence of two or more years is required to step down from leadership. Those rules are self-enforced and could be changed - but only after a speaker is elected, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor