US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti meets Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Wednesday met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and said Mumbai and Ahmedabad can consider hosting the 2036 Olympics.

The US Ambassador told the Maharashtra Governor that the US is keen to include the game of cricket in the Olympics being hosted by Los Angeles in the year 2028.

Garcetti on Monday visited the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

"Catching a glorious sunrise at the Gateway of India, it doesn't get better than this in Mumbai. I'm all set for day 2 in the #MaximumCity," Garcetti tweeted on Wednesday.

Garcetti on Wednesday also tweeted: "Stopped by the legendary Kyani & Co. to try their delicious bun maska and chai, a speciality of Mumbai's Irani cafes. I have to say, I'm a fan! #Mumbaikars - what else should I try on my next visit?"

Garcetti said that he is "thrilled" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the US for an official visit. He said that this year holds great promises for India and US in terms of what the two nations can do.

While speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Garcetti said, "I'm thrilled that Prime Minister Modi will be visiting the United States for an official state visit. It's only the third time in 75 years that an Indian prime minister has visited. It's only the third visit of any head of government from anywhere in the world with President Biden at the White House."

"And we know that this is the first trip in 14 years of any prime minister to the White House at this level. We also know that this year holds great promises to be able to see what we can do. The sky is the limit in my mind for where we can take trade, to accelerate visas for students and visitors and to make sure that we can think not just about the next year or the next five years, but the next 20 and 50 years of a US-India relationship," he added.

Prime Minister Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 22. During his visit, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs informed through a press statement earlier this month.

Garcetti on Wednesday also met Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai.

Garcetti tweeted: "Great meeting with Mukesh Ambani to learn about Reliance's innovations in the renewable energy sector, and exploring avenues for more #USIndiaTogether economic cooperation."

