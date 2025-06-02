US Ambassador To Israel slams major US media over Gaza coverage

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 2 (ANI/TPS): The US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has openly accused major American news outlets of "contributing to the anti-Semitic climate" that has resulted in recent attacks on Israeli embassy staff in Washington, as well as on Jewish activists in Colorado.

He was particularly critical of the media's coverage of yesterday's shooting of Gazans near an aid distribution site.

He stated that, without verifying any sources "other than Hamas and its collaborators, the New York Times, CNN and the Associated Press reported" that several individuals seeking humanitarian food aid from the Gaza Humanitarian Fund were shot or killed by the Israeli Defence Forces.

The American diplomat demanded an "immediate retraction" from the American media saying: "Media sources who willingly parrot these libellous allegations should retract their fake news stories, apologise, and pledge to report facts instead of engaging in dangerous propaganda that assists the terror group Hamas as they continue to hold innocent hostages for over 600 days after butchering over 1,200 people on 7 October." (ANI/TPS)

