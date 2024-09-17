US and India discuss expanding collaboration at 8th 2+2 Intersessional dialogue

New Delhi [India], September 17 : US and Indian officials gathered in New Delhi on Monday for the eighth US-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue, focusing on opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The US delegation was co-chaired by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Jedidiah P Royal, an official press release by the US Department of State relayed.

On the Indian side, Joint Secretary for the Americas Nagaraj Naidu from the Ministry of External Affairs and Joint Secretary for International Cooperation Vishwesh Negi from the Ministry of Defence led the discussions.

"India and the U.S. held the 2+2 Intersessional today with officials from India's Ministry of External Affairs and Defence, and the U.S. State and Defense Departments. Key discussions covered bilateral strategic and defense priorities, alongside regional and global issues," the MEA said in a post on X

During the meeting, both sides advanced key priorities, including defence cooperation, collaboration in space and civil aviation, and industrial and logistics coordination. Clean energy cooperation was also high on the agenda as the two countries aim to tackle global challenges together.

Discussions also addressed broader issues affecting the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, such as support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

The US officials, Assistant Secretary Lu and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Royal, reiterated the United States' commitment to deepening the existing partnerships with India.

They also emphasized the importance of expanding people-to-people ties to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries, the press release stated.

This Intersessional Dialogue laid the groundwork for the upcoming US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, a key platform that enables both nations to advance their Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

Through such discussions, the US and India aim to enhance cooperation in various sectors and address regional and global security concerns.

