US: Anti-Trump Protest Rally Erupts in Chicago Hours After President-Elect Donald Trump's Victory (Watch Videos)

Chicago saw a massive anti-Trump protest rally on Thursday, November 7, just hours after President-elect Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 US election. Protesters, including pro-Palestine activists and various demonstrators, gathered in downtown Illinois to voice their opposition to the election outcome.

The diverse crowd marched through the streets, chanting slogans like "Not My President," "Free Palestine," and "Fight for our freedom" while blocking major roads and disrupting traffic. The demonstration grew quickly, prompting the Chicago Police Department to request additional units for crowd control and support. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

Videos and photos of the protests, particularly in Chicago and other cities, have flooded social media, showing increasingly masked demonstrators, a sign of rising tensions and potential escalation. Police presence has visibly increased, with more officers in riot gear, flashing lights, and sirens, indicating that law enforcement is preparing for potential confrontations and further unrest.