US: At least 15 people injured after gas explosion, fire in New York's Wappingers Falls

Washington DC [US], November 3 : At least 15 people were injured after a gas explosion and fire in the village of Wappingers Falls, New York on Thursday (local time), CNN reported.

Those injured include five first responders, eight adults and two children. The first responders who have been injured include one firefighter and four police officers, Wappingers Falls Police Commissioner Paul Italiano said in a news conference on Thursday.

The injured were stuck underneath the rubble of the collapsed building after the explosion. The crews worked to remove people who were stuck under the rubble and shifted them to hospitals. Paul Italiano said all the victims remain in the hospital as of Thursday evening (local time), according to CNN report.

Some of the people who have been injured have critical injuries and police say they appear to be mostly burn injuries. The explosion happened after a gas line ruptured during "routine maintenance," Eric Kiszkiel working with Central Hudson Gas and Electric said, CNN reported.

Eric Kiszkiel said the gas structure has been in the area for what is believed to be 80 to 90 years. According to Wappingers Falls Fire Chief Jason Enson, the building that collapsed was a multifamily building with four apartments in a row.

Central Hudson Gas and Electric is working with the Red Cross to help those who have been misplaced due to the explosion. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that she has been briefed on the building collapse. She called on the people of New York to follow the directions of he law enforcement and other first responders working to keep the community safe.

In a statement, Hochul said, "I have been briefed on the building collapse in Dutchess County and have deployed State emergency services personnel to assist in response efforts," CNN reported.

She further said, "As the situation develops, I urge all New Yorkers to follow the direction of law enforcement and other first responders working to keep the community safe. I join all New Yorkers in praying for the Village of Wappingers Falls."

