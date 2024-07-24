US: Biden to deliver speech from White House on "what lies ahead"; Republicans ramp up attacks on Harris

Washington DC [US], July 24 : US President Joe Biden will on Wednesday deliver a speech from the White House, the first since he announced his withdrawal from the 2024 election race and endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominee as the country's president.

"I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people, Biden said in his post on X.

He said he would make the address at 8 pm ET on July 24 ( Indian Standard Time will be early Thursday morning).

Biden, who had been recuperating at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home after being diagnosed last week with COVID-19, arrived back at the White House on Tuesday.

The US Presidential election will take place on November 5 and Biden was seeking re-election to the post as the the Democratic Party nominee. After his June 27 debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump, Democrats put pressure on him to withdraw from the race. Following this on July 21, Biden formally announced that he is abandoning plans for a second term in office and endorsed his running mate Vice President Kamala Harris for the election.

Meanwhile, Harris has quickly consolidated support among Democrats and has already securing the backing of enough delegates to be the likely Democratic nominee.

Harris will have to secure the support of the majority of delegates at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago in August.

She has the backing of Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, and the House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries- two most powerful Democrats in Congress.

Axios media outlet has pegged Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as the most likely to be tapped by Harris to be her running mate for the elections.

Meanwhile the Republican campaign has ramped up attacks on Harris. On Tuesday Republican Senator from Tennessee Andy Ogles filed articles of impeachment against Harris.

The filing expands on previously introduced articles that target Harris's record on immigration, the Hill repoted.

He claims Harris covered up President Biden's mental well-being, constituting a "breach of public trust."

"Kamala Devi Harris has knowingly misled the people of the United States and the Congress of the United States, principally to obfuscate the physical and cognitive well-being of the President of the United States, Joe Biden," the filing reads as reported by The Hill.

