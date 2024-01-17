US-bound Japanese airliner returns to Tokyo after passenger bites cabin crew

Tokyo, Jan 17 A flight operated by Japan's All Nippon Airways bound for the US city of Seattle returned to the Haneda airport in Tokyo on Wednesday after a passenger reportedly bit a cabin crew's arm, local media reported.

The 55-year-old man, who is believed to be a US citizen, was arrested by Tokyo police upon landing on suspicion of causing injury to the cabin attendant, Xinhua news agency quoted Japan's Kyodo News as saying in a reported.

The incident took place on Tuesday night while the passenger plane, flight 118, was flying over the Pacific, and the motive behind the man's behaviour was still unclear.

More details are awaited.

