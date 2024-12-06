US, Canada need to adopt zero-tolerance policy on terrorism: American-Israeli journalist Emily Schrader

Toronto [Canada], December 6 : American-Israeli journalist Emily Schrader emphasised the need for the United States and Canada to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards the "celebration and promotion of terrorism."

She also highlighted the alarming rise of anti-Semitic protests on university campuses in both countries, United States and Canada.

The remarks by Schrader came while attending an event organised by One Global Voice And Canadians For Israel condemning Hamas, Khalistani and Iran proxy terrorism in Toronto, Canada.

While speaking with ANI, Schrader said, "I think it's really important that the United States and Canada that the governments have a zero-tolerance policy towards the celebration and promotion of terrorism. Unfortunately, that's not what we've seen and just one example that's occurring in both countries."

She further said that despite the similarities in challenges faced by the United States and Canada, adequate action from law enforcement and federal governments is lacking, underscoring the need to address this issue.

"On campuses, we've seen terrible anti-Semitic, pro-terror protests against Jewish students and anyone who is taking a stand against this form of radicalism. This is something that is completely antithetical to the values of Canada, completely antithetical to the values of the United States. And we're not seeing enforcement at the level we need to see from the police, from the federal government, both in the US and in Canada. We're seeing very similar problems. We can't defeat this evil. We can't defeat terrorism, whether on the ground in Israel or even here in Canada."

Notably, the tensions in the Middle East escalated after the conflict in Gaza reignited after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. Following the October 7 attack, Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas, vowing to eliminate the entire terror group.

