US closely following developments in Tel Aviv terrorist attack: Blinken

The United States is closely following developments in the investigation into the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv that resulted in two dead people and at least six other injured.

"We are closely following developments and will continue to be in regular contact with our Israeli partners, with whom we stand resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the families and other loved ones of those killed, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he added.

At least two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting incident in Israel's Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

Ten people were rushed to the nearby Ichilov Hospital with gunshot wounds, two of whom were later declared dead, The Times of Israel reported.

The police spokesperson Eli Levi said the shooting was "a terror attack" that took place at "several locations" on Dizengoff Street.

Media reports said Tel Aviv is placed on lockdown while police and special military units patrol the streets and search for the gunman in buildings.

This is the third terrorist attack to take place in Israel in recent weeks.

Last week, a gunman opened fire in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak, killing five people. Prior to that, terror attacks occurred in Be'er Sheva and Hadera, leaving a total death toll of 11 people.

( With inputs from ANI )

