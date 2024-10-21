US congratulates Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on taking office

Washington DC [US] October 21 : United States congratulated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on his swearing-in ceremony, saying that his election is a testament to the shared values of democracy and the rule of law that bind both countries.

US State Secretary Anthony J Blinken, in an official statement, said that it looks forward to building a strong foundation with President Subianto.

"We look forward to building on this strong foundation with President Subianto, his government, civil society, and the Indonesian people as we celebrate 75 years of partnership between our two nations this year," Blinken said.

"Our mutual commitment to human rights, diversity, and prosperity is crucial to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region and world. We look forward to deepening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and to furthering the opportunities it has created for our peoples," Blinken added.

Indonesia's former defence minister, Prabowo Subianto took oath as the eighth President of Indonesia on Sunday. Along with Prabowo Subianto, Gibran Rakabuming, son of former President Joko Widodo who was elected Vice President of the country also took oath.

Prabowo, 73, and Gibran, 37, took their oaths of office at around 10:30 a.m. local time during an inauguration held at the Nusantara Building in the Senayan legislative complex in the capital city Jakarata.

Dignitaries from 33 countries, including India were present at the swearing-in ceremony, Antara news agency reported.

India was represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

This year is significant as both countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations and mark a decade of India's 'Act East' policy, of which Indonesia is an important pillar.

The External Affairs Ministry stated that Margherita's participation in the inauguration ceremony reaffirms India's commitment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia.

Prabowo won the Presidential elections with a margin of 59 per cent votes in the polls held on February 14 earlier this year

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor